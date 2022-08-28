  1. Science/technology

Energy Efficiency Awards 2022 launched

SGGP
The Office of the Steering Committee of Energy Efficiency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade collaborated with Vietnam Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Association (VECEA) to launch the Energy Efficiency Awards for Industry–Construction Projects in 2022.
The organizers start receiving documents from contestants from August 26 to October 31. The announcement and award ceremony is expected to be hosted in December. 

The national program on energy efficiency in the period of 2019 – 2030 set the targets of saving from five to seven percent of total power consumption nationwide in the period of 2019 -2025 and from eight to ten percent in the period of 2025 – 2030.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

