E-ID account officially comes into effect

The police are collecting necessary information to issue a chip-based citizen ID card for citizens and to create a respective e-ID account.



C06 announced that people can use their own e-ID account at level 1 to reduce identification steps in administrative procedures, to create bank and telecoms accounts on the electronic environment. Identification data on their e-ID account will be automatically filled in necessary forms for these procedures.

When having an e-ID account at level 2, owners can use it to replace a hard-copy chip-based citizen ID card (Vietnamese citizens) or a passport, valid travel documents (foreigners). The account will be accessed under the approval of the owners in any transactions requiring the display of such legal papers for certified personal information.

Information on these e-ID accounts is regularly updated and synchronized so that competent agencies and organizations can check and compare when needed in transactions asking for such data.

As regulated, each individual or organization has their unique e-ID account with their e-identification from October 20. The account has a specific username and password or other authentication form created by the agency managing electronic identification and authentication.

For a person, this identification includes essential information like ID number, full name, date of birth, gender, biometrics (portrait and fingerprints).

As for an organization, it includes the organization’s ID number; organization name, including its Vietnamese name, its abbreviated name (if any), and its foreign language name (if any); date of establishment; address of head quarter; full name of the legal representative or head of this organization.

C06 reported that by October 20, over 11.1 million e-ID accounts had been approved and delivered to their owners. More than 1 million health insurance accounts, 200,000 driving licenses had been integrated into corresponding e-ID accounts. People have used their e-ID accounts to sign in at the national public service portal to submit 30,000 documents online.

By Do Trung – Translated by Huong Vuong