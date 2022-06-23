Ease of spy camera purchasing posing great danger

Spy cameras are listed in Article 6 in Decree No.66/2017/ND-CP of the Government on conditions for trading camouflage equipment and software used for audio recording, video recording and positioning as equipment purchased with conditions. In the reality, however, it is extremely easy to get one from the market.

At a technological device store on Cach Mang Thang Tam Street in District 3 of Ho Chi Minh City, the salesman introduced different kinds of spy cameras that can be directly installed on power sockets, desk clocks, TV remote control to retrieve data via a Wi-Fi or 3G network. Their prices range from VND1-2.5 million (US$43-108). There is no condition to purchase one.

It is also tremendously easy to obtain one from the social network, with the prices ranging from VND800,000-2 million ($34-86). These are freely sold online only and will be delivered to buyers via a shipping service.

The police so far have solved many cases of criminals using sensitive clips to blackmail victims.

Lately, Phu Nhuan District Public Security Division has detained 21-year-old Bui Duc Hiep, living in Hai Duong Province, to investigate the crime of property appropriation. Hiep confessed that he got spy cameras from online shops on the social network and installed them on TV inside motel rooms to capture the love scene of couples for blackmailing purposes.

It is advisable that when renting a room in a motel or hotel, and when using public toilets, people should first examine fire alarm device, power sockets, TV for suspicious equipment. If one is detected, they could use dark masking tape to cover it.

More importantly, functional agencies must immediately adopt practical solutions to strictly control the trading of spy cameras.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Yen Nhi