Deputy PM suggests changes to have one million IT workers

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam speaks at the forum ( Photo: SGGP)



The 4th national forum on the development of Vietnamese digital enterprises in 2022 this morning in Hanoi takes place in the context that ministries, sectors, businesses, and localities are promoting strong digital transformation.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam attended and directed the forum with the presence of leaders of many ministries, sectors, localities, and especially hundreds of experts, reputable domestic and foreign technology enterprises as well as innovative start-ups in the field of technology in Vietnam.

At the forum, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, organizing an annual digital technology forum is needed because the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee has recently held an online conference with the participation of more than one million party members. Deputy Prime Minister Dam said that he was assigned to orient the national master plan to 2045.



The Deputy Prime Minister said that to make Vietnam become an industrially developed country from 2020 to 2030 with 7.5 percent annual GDP growth, the Southeast Asian country must focus on digital technology development and the completion of many tasks. To get out of the middle-income trap must be like that, but it is not simple, it must have special solutions and strong aspirations.

In order to do this, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam suggested some issues that need to be resolved, such as the need to change the institution, because of the fact that after many decrees have been made, an information technology project has not been implemented yet. Without renewal, the institution will not develop. He also emphasized on development of human resources.

Earlier, speaking at the opening of the forum, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long informed that in 2022, Vietnam's digital technology exports are estimated at US$136 billion, further affirming the role of digital technology in national digital innovation.

Mr. Pham Duc Long said that the national forum on developing Vietnamese digital technology enterprises was first held in 2019. The forum has brought the Vietnamese digital technology business community to a new stage - it's Make in Vietnam.

This forum has become one of the biggest annual events of Vietnam's digital technology industry with the role of leading and shaping the development direction of the digital business community. The forum has always been accompanied by the leadership of the Government and above all, the reception and support of the Vietnamese digital business community.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam visits the booths of technology enterprises at the forum (Photo: SGGP) According to the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, digital technology continues to be a bright spot as this year’s revenue is estimated at $148 billion with 70,000 registered and operating digital technology enterprises. Last but not least, digital technology exports are estimated at $136 billion, continuing to affirm the role of digital technology in digital innovation.

According to Mr. Long, Vietnamese digital enterprises play an important role in contributing to national digital transformation, reaching out globally. The national forum for developing digital technology enterprises in Vietnam is the cradle for digital technology growth and is present in other countries.

In the morning session, the speakers of CMC Corporation and FPT shared many stories of software development, and cloud computing to develop Vietnam's digital technology.

At the forum, the Ministry of Information and Communications awarded the Make in Vietnam digital technology product award in 2022 to honor businesses and organizations with excellent digital technology products.





By Do Trung – Translated by Anh Quan