Deputy PM signs decision on national database sharing

Illustrative image (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

Its common principle is meeting requirements in Clause 2, Article 7 of the Government’s Decree No.137/2015/ND-CP detailing several articles and measures to enforce the Law on Citizen Identification.

The connection and sharing of citizens’ information among databases must ensure confidentiality, cyber security and safety in line with existing laws. The use of citizens’ information in the national database on population must be in accordance with the Government’s Article 11, Decree No.137/2015/ND-CP detailing several articles and measures to enforce the Law on Citizen Identification, the Government’s Decree No.37/2021/ND-CP on amendments and supplements to several articles of Decree No.137/2015/ND-CP.

The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Public Security to work closely with ministries, ministry-level and Government agencies, people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces on the project, check security gaps to ensure information security and safety during the process.

The ministry was also assigned to manage and operate the national database on population, ensuring that it meets technical requirements to handle administrative procedures in service of State management and socio-economic development.

Vietnamplus