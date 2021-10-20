Da Nang leads localities nationwide in digital transformation index

Illustrative image (Source: ictvietnam.vn)



The report was based on four major sources - data from reports of ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government-run agencies and centrally-run cities and provinces in 2020; data collected from people, entrepreneurs, State officials and public servants; experts’ assessments on digital transformation and information technology; and evaluation collected through the Internet under the supervision of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)



So far, 12 out of 63 localities nationwide have issued their own resolutions on digital transformation. Meanwhile, 50 out of 92 ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government-run agencies and centrally-run cities and provinces have designed their programmes or plans for digital transformation in the 2021-2025 period.



Last year was the first year that the Ministry of Information and Communications had compiled the Digital Transformation Index of ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government-run agencies and centrally-run cities and provinces. It was also the first time that a survey had been conducted to collect data serving the work through website https://dti.gov.vn.



The report aimed to provide a panorama picture on the digital transformation situation in Vietnam in 2020, helping the ministries, agencies and localities design solutions to promote their digital transformation in the time to come.

According to the report, along with Da Nang, the top 10 cities and province in DTI 2020 rankings are Thua Thien-Hue, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, HCMC, Tien Giang, Can Tho, Ninh Binh, Kien Giang and Bac Giang.In the rankings for ministries and ministry-level agencies, the Ministry of Finance was placed in the top position with 0.4944 points. It was followed by the State Bank of Vietnam (0.4932 points), Ministry of Planning and Investment (0.4701 points), Vietnam Social Security (0.4643 points), and Ministry of Health (0.4582 points).