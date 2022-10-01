Creativity and design festivals to be held in November

Under the theme “CHANGE: The Creativity Challenge”, the VFCD that will be held in Hanoi and HCMC on November 7-10 creates new connections for creative individuals and organizations. The festival includes a series of activities, including seminars, discussions, exhibitions and workshops.



VFCD 2022 is organized by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries.

The Creativity and Design Festival will be organized in Hanoi on November 11-18, featuring around 30 activities of exhibitions, seminars, and art programs.

By Van Tuan - Translated by Kim Khanh