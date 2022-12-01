Conference held to promote digital library system

Vietnam National University – Hanoi stated that ICADL 2022 is an academic bridge among domestic and foreign experts in the aspects of Computer Science, Digital Library, Digital Information Administration, and Digital Knowledge Administration.

ICADL is the world’s largest conference on Digital Library, Digital Information Administration, and Digital Knowledge Administration. It was held for the first time in Hong Kong in 1998. ICADL is annually organized as one of the three top international venues for connecting digital library, computer science – library, and information science communities.

ICADL 2022 welcomes the participation of over 100 senior researchers in the fields of digital library, digital knowledge administration from the US, Europe, Asia – Pacfic region.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam