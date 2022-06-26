Blockchain Young Entrepreneurs Startup Incubator launched

The members of the Young Entrepreneurs Startup Incubator. (Photo: SGGP)

In Vietnam, in recent years, blockchain technology is expected to be an opportunity for Vietnamese startups when the number and total value of investments in blockchain startups increase sharply. Besides positive information, lots of negative information have now also appeared in the blockchain market in Vietnam. Therefore, the establishment of a Young Entrepreneurs Startup Incubator will promote positive and sustainable development, contributing to preventing negative manifestations.



The Young Entrepreneurs Startup Incubator will focus on finding and investing in technology and blockchain startups, incubating ideas, and orienting Vietnamese investors on experience and knowledge of blockchain technology in general and the Cryptocurrency market in particular.



With the goal of having 5-10 blockchain startups supported each quarter, this incubator will certainly be the place to incubate and give birth to successful blockchain startups, capable of competing with domestic and foreign technology enterprises, especially being able to integrate with the blockchain technology business community in the region and the world.



Startups participate at the event. (Photo: SGGP)



“The incubator is a place to help young people renew their thinking and clearly define their position in the marketplace. It is also the land for startups to link themselves together. The incubator will support startups in terms of intellectual property, how you present and implement your ideas, from ideas to reality, and from reality to the market,” Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien said.

At the event, Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien, Head of the Economic Advisory Group of the Prime Minister, said that the establishment of incubators is necessary, even indispensable in the current context.





