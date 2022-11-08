Bkav Group awarded ASOCIO 2022 for detecting flaw in facial recognition system

At the awarding ceremony



Moreover, Bkav Technology Group also discovered a critical vulnerability in Google Chrome, and identified the source of the attack on a series of websites of US and Korean government agencies. Bkav is also the organizer of the global cyber-security contest WhiteHat Grand Prix, a prestigious contest with the security community network in the world.

ASOCIO, an ICT federation organized by ICT associations representing 24 economies throughout Asia Pacific, is the leading prestigious award in the field of information technology. Bkav is the only Vietnamese enterprise to win this category at the ASOCIO 2022 Awards Ceremony, which just took place in Singapore.

Every year, the ASOCIO award evaluates more than 10,000 entries to select organizations, businesses and governments that effectively apply technology in all areas of life, forming a digital transformation solution ecosystem.





By Hong Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan