Binh Dinh hosts two international astrophysics workshops

The Simons Astrophysics Group at ICISE (SAGI) is launched in the Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam). (Photo: SGGP)

The "Golden Universe: Nuclear Astrophysics and Cosmic Rays in the Multimessenger Era" and the "2022 SAGI Astrophysics Workshop on New Frontiers of Astrophysics in the Golden Era of Dust Polarimetry" are underway at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE).

The event has gathered more than 30 Vietnamese and foreign scientists from France, the United Kingdom, Czech, Germany, Italy, Israel, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Malaysia; as well as around 50 physics students from three gifted high schools in Binh Dinh and the neighbouring province of Phu Yen.

During the events, Dr. Nguyen Trong Hien, a Vietnamese-American astrophysicist working for NASA, announced the launch of the Simons Astrophysics Group at ICISE (SAGI), funded by the US-based Simons Foundation.

Vietnamplus