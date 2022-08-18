  1. Science/technology

Basic technical requirements for UEBA products introduced

SGGP

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just issued the Basic technical requirements for UEBA (User and Entity Behavior Analytics) products in Vietnam.

Accordingly, MIC encourages related agencies and organizations to the research, development, evaluation, and selection of UEBA products for installation in information systems to use the 8 basic technical requirement groups, including materials, system administration, error management, warning function.

MIC’s introduction of technical requirements for UEBA products aims at creating a common standard for domestic information safety products, giving way for them to meet the global standards when entering international markets later.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Huong Vuong

