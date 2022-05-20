Authors of military-defence projects honoured with Ho Chi Minh Awards

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents Ho Chi Minh Awards in Science and Technology to authors (Photo: VNA)



The projects have been developed by the Military Telecommunications & Industry Corporation (Viettel). They have been recognised internationally, comprising two inventions receiving international patents, eight others patented in Vietnam and 15 reports released at prestigious international scientific conferences. Among the research teams are many young faces.





President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



The State leader underlined that science and technology should be the foundation for the building of a modern army, and that science-technology achievements should be applied effectively to boost national socio-economic development.



He asked the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to continue to focus on science-technology development to meet the requirements of the People’s Army in a modern direction.



Along with developing high-quality human resources, Viettel should work to meet the military’s demand for equipment and maintain its position as a leading economic group, providing products leading the market and contributing to promoting the country’s socio-economic development, he requested.



The Ho Chi Minh Awards in Science and Technology is the most prestigious awards for outstanding and high-valued projects that have had a great impact on people’s lives as well as significantly contributing to the cause of socio-economic development and the maintenance of security.



At five ceremonies, awards have been handed to 17 authors from the Ministry of National Defence.

Addressing the event, President Phuc affirmed that over the years, the Party and State have defined science-technology development and application as a top national policy, one of the important drivers for the country’s socio-economic development, and a priority in the operation of sectors at all levels.He highly valued the achievements of Viettel in researching and producing military equipment and technologies applicable in military activities.

Vietnamplus