Application to search for people lost to Covid-19 piloted

The interface of "Find relatives - List of people lost to Covid-19" on the web.

The application has the function of looking up specific information about patients under treatment and those who died from Covid-19 at medical facilities. Users can use the tools to trace accurately their deceased relatives who were buried or cremated.





The application also ensures the data connection of Covid-19 patients from the time they are hospitalized until being discharged. Patients will be identified and accurately updated data through QR codes. Based on that, their relatives can look up information about the current status of the patient/deceased of each medical facility, burial facility, district, province, and city. As for those who unfortunately died, data will be updated continuously until their ashes are delivered to their families.

The application also allows digitizing all the data of the lost victims. It also helps officers and soldiers of the Funeral Home under the HCMC Command reduce the current manual workload.



Mr. Phi Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of HCMC Informatics Association, said that the application is developed based on many ideas gathered from many units. It is expected to share the pain of the community and families of people who died from Covid-19.

At first, besides updated information from HCMC Funeral Home and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the application will be deployed to field hospitals, hospitals that treat Covid-19 patients, and other medical facilities. It will also be transferred to other provinces and cities if they need to use it.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Bao Nghi