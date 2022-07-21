5G technology successfully piloted in 40 provinces, cities

In 2022, the Information and Communications Ministry encourages telecoms enterprises to continue their pilot of 5G-based applications and evaluate the market demands, review possible technical measures to create the best business plan when the commercialization of this technology is officially permitted.

This ministry also stressed the use of Make-in-Vietnam devices during 5G technology commercialization since these devices are available in all layers of a 5G network system, including the core, the transmission, and the access networks.

Estimations show that by 2025, 5G technology will contribute 7.3-7.4 percent to the national GDP as this technology can greatly boost the performance of many businesses. In 2030, 5G will bring a revenue of US$1.5 billion to mobile network carriers in Vietnam.

By Chau Tuan – Translated by Huong Vuong