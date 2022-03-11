5 outstanding scientists nominated for Ta Quang Buu Prize 2022

Accordingly, the main category consists of 3 candidates, namely Prof. DSc. Ngo Viet Trung (Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology) in the mathematics field; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Le Thu (Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University-HCMC) in the chemistry field; and Dr. Pham Quang Thai (the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology – the Health Ministry) in the biomedicine and pharmacology field.

The young scientist category has two nominations of Dr. Doan Le Hoang Tan (the Vietnam Center for Molecular and Nano-architecture – VNU-HCMC) and Dr. Tran Tien Anh (Vietnam Maritime University).

Ta Quang Buu Prize is an annual award of the Science and Technology Ministry to authors of outstanding scientific works conducted in Vietnam and published in prestigious international scientific journals.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong