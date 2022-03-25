30,000 enterprises to receive support for digital transformation tasks in 2022

Deputy Director of MIC is delivering his speech in the conference

Deputy Minister of Information and Technology Nguyen Huy Dung shared that a digital platform is the core in the digital transformation process to turn digital technologies into practical services and to become the input of manufacturing.

To aid SMEs in their digital transformation, in 2022, MIC is going to work with the localities of all 63 provinces and cities to form a consultation network for digital economy and a network of community digital technology groups at commune or ward level to help each citizen.

According to Deputy Director of the Enterprise Management Department (under MIC) Nguyen Trong Duong, the new content of SMEdx in 2022 lies in the toolkit to assess the digital transformation level of businesses (Digital Business Index – DBI) for three groups of SME, large businesses, corporations.

The six pillars of DBI

DBI has six pillars of customers’ digital experience, strategies, digital infrastructure, operation, digital transformation and enterprise culture, data and information assets. Each pillar has its own assessment criteria. This toolkit can measure the digital readiness and digital transformation levels of each manufacturer, business nationwide in order to form the optimal solutions for this important process.



In 2022, MIC is planning to use DBI to evaluate 100,000 businesses in the country. The results will become the basis to improve specific action programs and to promote digital transformation among enterprises to form the digital economy.

In addition, businesses are going to receive financial aid from the state budget this year for their own digital transformation. Particularly, Decree No.80/2021/ND-CP states that businesses will obtain financial aid worth 50 percent of the renting or purchase fee if they choose digital platforms or solutions certified by MIC.

There have been 23 outstanding Make-in-Vietnam digital platforms selected so far; and this year, MIC will continue to select more platforms to help about 30,000 SME to finish this process. These platforms can be found on the website Smedx.vn, which has been visited over 220,000 times.

Via the model of SMS Brandname, 170,000 businesses have received help. SMEdx was selected by 16,000 enterprises last year for their digital transformation process.

MIC and 27 businesses offering excellent digital platforms sign a collaborative agreement to carry out SMEdx

In the conference, MIC and 27 businesses offering excellent digital platforms signed a collaborative agreement to aid the digital transformation of SME in 2022.



By Tran Binh – Translated by Yen Nhi