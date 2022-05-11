16th National Technological Innovation Awards honors 84 outstanding solutions

Dr. Le Xuan Thao, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of VIFOTEC, is delivering his speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



The organization board decides to deliver awards to 84 excellent solutions and products, consisting of:

_5 first prizes: merit certificate of the Prime Minister, merit certificate of the organization board, Creative Labor certificate, Creative Youth Badge, and VND60 million (US$2,600)

_11 second prizes: merit certificate of the organization board, Creative Labor certificate, Creative Youth Badge, and VND40 million ($1,700)

_23 third prizes: merit certificate of the organization board, Creative Labor certificate, Creative Youth Badge, and VND20 million ($875)

_45 fourth prizes: merit certificate of the organization board and VND10 million ($436)

Dr. Le Xuan Thao, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of VIFOTEC, informed that among 52 provinces and cities taking part in the contest, 36 won prizes, along with the Ministry of National Defence. The five first prizes belong to participants from the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Da Nang City, and the National Defence Ministry.

Besides official prizes, the prize WIPO 2019 was delivered by World Intellectual Property Organization to the solution ‘Researching, Designing, and Making Anti-Drone Suppression Device’ by Assoc Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huy Hoang from the Military Technical Academy.

The awards ceremony will be held on May 11 in Hanoi.

The National Technological Innovation Awards is a bi-annual contest, held for 32 years, to encourage creative labor in the community in order to gain new scientific-technological achievements and boost economic growth. In 32 years, about 1,000 outstanding solutions and products have been awarded and then applied widely in manufacturing and social activities to address current issues.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong