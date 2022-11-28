10 young talents receive Golden Globe Science-Technology Awards 2022

Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission of Mass Mobilization Pham Tat Thang and First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Bui Quang Huy are giving the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards 2022 to winners. (Photo: Ha Noi Moi Newspaper)

The 10 award winners are those with exceptional achievements in the fields of information technology, digital transformation and automation, pharmaceutical technology, biotechnology, environmental technology, new material technology.

Among them, many are the owners of practical patents, solutions, high-quality international publications, national and international awards. Five of these 10 winners are lecturers teaching and doing research in universities located in Ho Chi Minh City.

In the event, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan praised and encouraged the winners to contribute more to the country. Along with the main Golden Globe Award and prize, they received the ‘Creative Youth’ Badge of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee also delivered the ‘Vietnam Female Science-Technology Student Awards 2022’ to 20 outstanding female students.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Yen Nhi