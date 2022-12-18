Science, technology application to promote pangasius products value in Dong Thap

The science and technology of Vietnamese striped catfish (pangasius) farming step-by-step played an important role in the durable development of the sector and further growth during the passing time.

The science and technology have been applied from brood-stock fish production, aqua feed production, breeding process, environmental monitoring, processing and management in order to reduce costs, improve productivity, quality and efficiency, enhance competitiveness and ensure food safety.

However, the science and technology application for pangasius farming has not been widened, synchronized leading to the lack of durability and stability in terms of pangasius products’ competitiveness. Therefore, it is important to strengthen training sessions and guidance for farmers to apply food and epidemic safety processes, comprising VietGAP, ASC, GlobalGAP and BAP. Besides, each enterprise is recommended to study and apply advanced technology and science on selecting new breeds.

At recent conferences, the delegates listened to presentations of representatives of relevant departments, institutes and educational institutions about thematic reports related to pangasius farming, including study results on pangasius nutrition; strengthening production and consumption of domestic pangasius products; current production and pangasius value chain; current situation of processing and pangasius products consumption; orientation and solutions and so on.

In addition, the delegates signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) of the pangasius working group under a public-private partnership (PPP) in the fisheries sector.