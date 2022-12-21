Schools required to maintain tuition fee rates

The Government required ministries, sectors and localities to direct education and training institutions under their management to keep the tuition fee rates stable for the 2022-2023 school year like the 2021-2022 school year.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam yesterday signed to promulgate the Government’s Resolution 165/NQ-CP on tuition fees for public educational and training institutions in the 2022-2023 school year.

According to the Government’s Resolution, schools must maintain the tuition fee rates stable for the 2022-2023 academic year to continue providing timely support to students from low-income families and disadvantaged households as well as help to stabilize prices and control inflation for the country’s economic recovery.

Specifically, on tuition fees of public preschool and general education institutions: for educational institutions that have not yet been able to cover their recurrent expenditures, they should keep the tuition fee level for the 2022-2023 school year equal to the tuition fee for the school year 2021 - 2022 issued by the Provincial People's Council and applied locally. If localities already increased tuition fees for the 2022 - 2023 school year, the local budget will ensure the additional difference compared to the tuition fee collection for the 2021 - 2022 school year. Local administrations will decide the level of support for each educational institution.

For self-financing educational institutions, they shall establish the tuition fee collection rates on the basis of economic-technical norms and standards, the cost level which ought to be submitted to provincial people's councils for consideration and approval. Localities are encouraged to allocate budgets to increase recurrent expenditures for educational institutions.

Higher education institutions and public vocational education institutions were requested to keep the tuition fee rate for the 2022-2023 school year equal to the tuition fee for the 2021-2022 school year as per the Government’s Resolution 81/2021/ND-CP dated August 27, 2021 on the mechanism of collection and management of tuition fees for educational institutions under the national education system on tuition fee exemption and reduction, support for study expenses and services in the field of education and training.

The state shall provide compensation for tuition fee exemption and reduction according to the tuition fee ceiling for the 2021-2022 school year specified in Decree No. 81/2021/ND-CP.

Localities are encouraged to mobilize legal resources for supporting tuition fees for the academic year 2022 - 2023 for students who are studying training professions that meet their needs of human resources for industries affected by the Covid-19 epidemic and socio-economic recovery according to the Government's Resolution No. 11/NQ-CP dated January 30, 2022 on the recovery and socio-economic development program.

The Government assigned the Minister of Education and Training, the Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, and heads of the ministries, agencies and localities to guide the education and training institutions under their management for the implementation.