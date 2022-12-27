School toilets built in remote, highland areas

Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday signed a contract with ORION VINA Co. Ltd to construct school toilets and train abuse prevention skills for children in the 2022-2025 period.



Accordingly, the construction of school toilets is divided into three stages of

_2022-2023: build new and repair current toilets in 10 schools and provide 10 training sessions in child abuse prevention in HCMC and Lam Dong Province

_2024-2025: build new toilets in 20 schools and provide 20 training sessions in remote areas.

These activities aim at offering pupils a comfortable environment, maintaining general hygiene at school, especially in remote places where there has been no toilets or degraded ones.