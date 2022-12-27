SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

School toilets built in remote, highland areas

Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday signed a contract with ORION VINA Co. Ltd to construct school toilets and train abuse prevention skills for children in the 2022-2025 period.
Accordingly, the construction of school toilets is divided into three stages of

_2022-2023: build new and repair current toilets in 10 schools and provide 10 training sessions in child abuse prevention in HCMC and Lam Dong Province

_2024-2025: build new toilets in 20 schools and provide 20 training sessions in remote areas.

These activities aim at offering pupils a comfortable environment, maintaining general hygiene at school, especially in remote places where there has been no toilets or degraded ones.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Yen Nhi

