School for blind students proposes government fund braille textbooks

Nguyen Dinh Chieu Secondary School proposed the Government and competent agencies issue a decree regulating funding and braille textbook suppliers for students with disabilities as the prices of the special textbooks are so expensive presently.

At the meeting with the Delegation to supervise the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 88/2014/QH13 and Resolution 51/QH17/QH14 on the renovation of general education curricula and textbooks, Hanoi-based Nguyen Dinh Secondary School leaders said that because no braille textbook provider was assigned to give special books to blind students, the implementation of the 2018 General Education Program for students with disabilities disability is bumping difficulties.

According to Principal of Nguyen Dinh Chieu High School Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai, the school currently has 167 visually impaired students out of a total of 1,519 students. However, because there has been no unit providing braille textbooks for blind students for the past 2 years.

The school has printed braille textbooks for grades 1, 2, 3 and grades 6, and 7 for visually impaired students of both primary and secondary schools; However, braille textbooks for visually impaired students are still lacking.

One of the difficulties is that the funds allocated to schools have not met the needs while calling for social contribution for the school has inadequacies. In addition, the school is not financed to buy thermal paper, and braille paper to print new textbooks for blind students.

Worse, a normal printed book converted to braille will be 6-8 volumes but braille and thermal printing paper are both expensive. A set of braille textbooks for blind students in first graders costs more than VND14 million (US$590) and a set of books for sixth graders is about VND18 million.

Furthermore, the release of sample books and pre-productions was slow. The school does not have a full edition of all three sets of books to print special textbooks.

Moreover, the government should have guidelines on policies for teachers of children with disabilities in districts and grant scholarships and purchase learning facilities for students with disabilities.

The school also proposed the Ministry of Education and Training establish a center to support children with disabilities in Hanoi and other localities to ensure children with multiple disabilities including visually impaired, autistic, hyperactive, and mentally retarded, get adequate care, education and early social skills interventions. Moreover, the Hanoi People's Committee should approve the project to renovate and upgrade schools to reach national standards and invest in building more classrooms (about 10 rooms).