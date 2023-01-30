SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Sai Gon Railway continuously offers discounts to collective passengers

Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) announced that it would continue to offer discounts from 2- 14 percent for groups of passengers traveling from January 13 to April 26.
Sai Gon Railway continuously offers discounts to collective passengers ảnh 1

(Illustrative photo : SGGP)

Accordingly, the company will provide a discount of two, four, and six percent for a group of 5-10 travelers who purchased train tickets from 1-4 days, 5-19 days, and 20 days and over before departure, respectively.

A group of 11-40 travelers will receive a discount of four, six and eight percent; 41-70 people to get six, eight and ten percent; 71-100 passengers to enjoy eight, ten and 12 percent; 101 people and over to be offered 10, 12, 14 percent.

In addition, travel companies’ tour guides of groups will enjoy a discount of 10 percent.

An individual passenger will get a discount of five percent, ten percent, 20 percent, and 40 percent for buying tickets from 5-9 days, 10-19 days, 20-39 days, and 40 days ahead of departure.

By Hai Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

