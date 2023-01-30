Sai Gon Railway continuously offers discounts to collective passengers

Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) announced that it would continue to offer discounts from 2- 14 percent for groups of passengers traveling from January 13 to April 26.

Accordingly, the company will provide a discount of two, four, and six percent for a group of 5-10 travelers who purchased train tickets from 1-4 days, 5-19 days, and 20 days and over before departure, respectively.

A group of 11-40 travelers will receive a discount of four, six and eight percent; 41-70 people to get six, eight and ten percent; 71-100 passengers to enjoy eight, ten and 12 percent; 101 people and over to be offered 10, 12, 14 percent.

In addition, travel companies’ tour guides of groups will enjoy a discount of 10 percent.

An individual passenger will get a discount of five percent, ten percent, 20 percent, and 40 percent for buying tickets from 5-9 days, 10-19 days, 20-39 days, and 40 days ahead of departure.