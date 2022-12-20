Russian expert: Vietnamese economy stable in 2022

The Vietnamese economy has recorded positive indexes this year, reflecting its stability and development amid overlapping crises, said Prof. Vladimir Mazyrin.

According to Russia’s Sputnik radio, Mazyrin described GDP growth as the most outstanding success of Vietnam. Rating agencies and the World Bank also forecast Vietnam’s growth at 6.5-7 percent this year and in the coming years.

In his view, 4-5 percent growth is also a great success for Vietnam as many countries posted negative growth amid Covid-19.

Given that industrial production growth stood at roughly 9 percent in 11 months of this year, he said industry remains a major industry of the Vietnamese economy and Vietnam has made progress in its goal of becoming a manufacturing workshop of the world.

During the period, foreign direct investment in Vietnam reached $25 billion, lower than 5 percent recorded in the same period last year. However, he still believed that the figure is high.

He noted that the capital absorption rate in Vietnam improved markedly, which rose by 15 percent to some $20 billion.

The scholar forecast that later this year, Vietnam’s trade value will reach up to $800 billion