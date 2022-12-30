Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh, coach Mai Duc Chung top outstanding athletes, coaches

Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh and coach Mai Duc Chung rank at the top of the list of Vietnamese outstanding athletes and coaches in 2022.

The organizing board for the national outstanding coaches and athletes election in 2022 yesterday officially announced the list of Vietnam sport’s ten outstanding athletes of 2022.

With the highest point of 1,638, track and field athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh from Bac Giang Province ranked first on the list of 2022 Vietnam sport’s ten outstanding athletes thanks to three gold medals at the 31st SEA Games and four gold medals at the 9th National Sports Games 2022 following swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang from Quang Binh Province, women footballer Huynh Nhu of FC Lank, cyclist Nguyen Thi That from An Giang Province, weight-lifter Lai Gia Thanh from the capital city of Hanoi, tennis player Ly Hoang Nam from Tay Ninh Province, swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen of the Military, football player Do Hung Dung from Hanoi, boxer Nguyen Thi Tam from Hanoi and wushu player Duong Thuy Vi from Hanoi.

For the category of typical coaches, coach Mai Duc Chung of the women’s football team led the list among the five outstanding coaches of 2022 with a total point of 618 thanks to his great contribution to helping the Women's Football National Team win the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games and qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, followed by coach Nguyen Van Sy of track and field team from Thanh Hoa Province, coach Nguyen Hoang Vu of the national swimming team.

As for the men’s football team, coach Park Hang-Seo from the Republic of Korea and coach Luu Van Thang of weightlifting ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

Regarding the best-disabled athletes, Ho Chi Minh City-based swimmer Do Thanh Hai ranked first with 884 points, followed by weightlifter Le Van Cong from HCMC, swimmer Vi Thi Hang from HCMC; chess player Nguyen Thi Hong from Hanoi and track and field athlete Nguyen Thi Hai from HCMC.

In the list of outstanding coaches for disabled athletes, coach Nguyen Dang Vien (swimming from HCMC), coach Le Quang Thai (weightlifting from HCMC) and coach Bui Quang Vu (chess from Hanoi) were on the top list.

It is expected that the honor and award ceremony will be organized on March 27 of 2023 under formats of previous years.