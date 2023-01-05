RoK – Vietnam’s largest foreign tourist source

Vietnam saw 3.66 million foreign tourist arrivals last year, and those from the Republic of Korea (RoK) accounted for the largest proportion with over 965,000, or 26.4 percent.

In December alone, the RoK was also among Vietnam’s tourist markets reporting impressive growth with 39.7 percent, along with Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. The results are attributed to Vietnam’s efforts to organise a wide range of promotion activities and events in the East Asian nation, right after Vietnam fully reopened its door in March 2022, including the Vietnam Culture-Tourism Festivals in Seoul and Gwangju cities.

Last month, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Korea Tourism Organisation signed a Memorandum of Understanding on promoting tourism cooperation between the two countries. For this year, the Vietnamese tourism sector has set targets of serving 110 million tourists, including around 8 million foreigners, and earning VND 650 trillion (US$27.69 billion)