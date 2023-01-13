RoK parliament speaker starts official visit to Vietnam

Speaker of the Republic of Korea’s National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of the country’s parliament arrived in HCMC yesterday.

Speaker of the Republic of Korea’s National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo started an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue.



This is the first of such visit to Vietnam by Kim since he took office in July 2022 and also the first by a senior leader of the RoK since the two countries upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022.

With a solid foundation and high hopes for bilateral relations, including parliamentary ties, Speaker Kim’s visit is expected to continue promoting cooperation between the two legislative bodies in an increasingly effective and substantive manner, thereby greatly contributing to the Vietnam - RoK relations.