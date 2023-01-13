RoK parliament speaker hails HCM City’s contribution to Vietnam-RoK ties

Visiting Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo has remarked that Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) has made active contributions to the sound development of the nations’ relations.

Hosted by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on January 13, Kim thanked the southern metropolis for its support of the RoK community living and working there.

He proposed the local authorities further create favorable conditions for the expansion of the Korean International School in the city; facilitate Korean firms to fulfill their tax obligations; and support the RoK’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan.

Agreeing with such proposals, Mai hoped the RoK legislative leader and parliamentarians will help the city cultivate its cooperation with the East Asian nation in a host of sectors such as investment, tourism, culture, sport, people-to-people exchange, digital transformation, urban management, and climate change response.

HCMC authorities always attach importance to removing obstacles and difficulties facing Korean enterprises and communities in the city, the leader stated, adding that the city is ready to participate in the World Expo 2030.

Kim recommended that the southern economic hub learn from and cooperate with Busan in digital transformation, smart city building and urban management, among others.

While in the city - the first destination in his ongoing official trip to Vietnam, the speaker and his entourage are scheduled to visit a number of Korean-invested enterprises. The RoK is currently the fourth biggest foreign investor of HCMC.

Speaker Kim Jin-pyo is paying an official visit to Vietnam from January 12-18 at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue.