Ring Roads No.3, No.4 strived to complete before 2030

The investor and consulting units were recommended to acquire the opinions from experts to soon complete Ring Road No.3 and Ring Road No.4 projects in advance 2030.

Notably, the sides need to focus on completing the procedures for the competent authorities towards approval of the project and the determination of project progress.

This was direction of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Phan Van Mai at a conference of the municipal People’s Committee to receive opinions and recommendations of the Advisory Council’s experts and the relevant localities about the Ring Road No.3 and Ring Road No.4 project in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the idea of the Advisory Council’s experts on the investment and construction of Ring Road No.3 and Ring Road No.4.

To reach the above-mentioned targets, the localities need to urgently implement and strengthen coordination with consulting units, including early giving orientations on the scale, fund sources and road paths for studying.

At the conference, the localities and experts discussed and agreed on the capital mechanism for the projects with the participation of the Central, localities and investors.

Regarding the state capital for PPP projects, the proportion of state capital for PPP projects must not exceed 50 percent of the total investment of the project.