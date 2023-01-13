Rice aid delivered to the needy ahead of Tet in Soc Trang

Nearly 4,000 tonnes of rice provided by the Government will come to needy households in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang as Tet (Lunar New Year) draws near.

According to Vo Quang Thanh, Director of Soc Trang’s Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, the local authorities are rushing to deliver the rice aid to 261,846 beneficiaries before January 15. The Lunar New Year this year falls on January 22.

The aid reflects the attention of the Party, State and government to disadvantaged people in the locality, ensuring everyone has a cozy Tet.

In addition to the Government's rice aid, the provincial administration and mass organisations have mobilised and presented hundreds of thousands of Tet gifts to social policy beneficiary households and the poor with a total value of about VND40 billion (US$1.7 million)