Reviewing refusal to grant certification for cars with one reverse light

VR has just announced that it is reviewing the case of certain automobile registration centers refusing to issue a certification for one-reverse-lighted automobiles.



Vietnam Register (VR) informed that cars originally designed with one reverse light are eligible to receive a registration certificate as usual.

Therefore, the feedback of car owners about such car types being refused to grant a registration might come from misunderstanding or personal mistakes.

VR is investigating the case and will soon deliver a formal dispatch to all registration centers nationwide to rectify the situation.

VR always welcomes all reports and feedbacks from citizens and businesses about trouble arisen during the registration process of automobiles at its centers. Concerned people can call the hotline 0243.768.4706 of Vietnam Auto Register (VAR) – VR’s member.