Resolution on National Master Plan approved for 2021-2030

Vietnam will focus on inclusive, rapid, and sustainable development based on sci-tech, innovation, digital and green transformation and circular economic development during 2021-2030.

With 449 approvals out of the total of 489 votes, lawmakers approved a Resolution on National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, during the National Assembly's second extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on January 9.

Vietnam will focus on inclusive, rapid, and sustainable development based on sci-tech, innovation, digital and green transformation, and circular economic development during 2021-2030.

By 2025, it is set to become a developed nation with high income, full and harmonious socialist-oriented market economy institutions, and equal, democratic, and civilized society.

During 2031-2050, the average GDP will grow by 6.5-7.5 percent annually. By 2050, the average GDP per capita will reach about US$27,000 – US$32,000 while the rate of urbanization will hit 70-75 percent, matching Vietnam's development goals and global trends.

Earlier, Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh presented a report examining the draft Resolution.

The same day, the legislature also adopted a resolution on the extension of some Covid-19 prevention and control policies and the continued use of registration certificates for medicines and medicinal ingredients that expired on January 1.