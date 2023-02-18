Resident donates land worth billions of Vietnamese dong for road construction

A resident in the Southern Province of Binh Phuoc agreed to donate more than 1,000 square meters of land for the construction of a road in the locality.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Binh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province’s Dong Xoai City, said that an individual has just donated land and works on the land of great value for the local construction of roads.

According to the Chairman, after the local administration persuaded Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Anh - the land donor, she agreed to donate an area of more than 1,000 square meters of land in the center of Dong Xoai City. The land lot was granted a legal land use right certificate by the competent authority for many years.

Local authority and the road investor helped the land owner to dismantle the house in the donated land lot and other construction on the land including houses, lecture halls, auxiliary works, fences, architectural objects, and trees with a total value of more than VND3.3 billion in the area of 927 square meters.

The dismantling is now complete. Immediately after site clearance was complete, Dong Xoai City People's Committee directed the investor to finish the construction of Phan Boi Chau Street which is scheduled to be built in the first quarter of 2023.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Anh revealed that local officials convinced her to give land for free explaining that if people don't donate land, it will be very difficult for the locality. She said that the family thought for a long time because the value of the land is quite huge but because of community benefit, she agreed to donate the land at last.