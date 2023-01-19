Reserves, imports of petrol products suggested increasing

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, on January 19, led a delegation to visit, encourage, and congratulate the employees of Petrolimex Company Zone 2 (Petrolimex Saigon).

Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Director of Petrolimex Saigon, said that the average import-export volume of petroleum products through the warehouse is about 6 million cubic meters per year; the average annual sales volume is from 1.2-1.5 million cubic meters. Of which, the retail volume through 78 points of sale and franchise gas stations is over 650,000 cubic meters, accounting for about 28-30 percent of the retail petroleum market share in HCMC.

Annually, the company has an average total revenue of over VND20 trillion, an average profit after tax of more than VND200 billion, and an average payment of VND3 trillion per year to the State budget. As for the petroleum business in 2022, the company lost VND98 billion, but thanks to other services, it was able to make up for the loss.

Regarding the task of national storage of goods (P10), the company complies with regulations, storing 86,218 cubic meters of gasoline at the general warehouse, accounting for 12 percent of the total storage capacity of the general warehouse, which is preserved and strictly controlled by the SAP-ERP system and always ensures the quantity and quality following the regulations in all conditions.

For petroleum supply during the Lunar New Year, the company has reserved 84,600 cubic meters of gasoline and 93,600 cubic meters of oil. This inventory level ensures a circulation of 20 days for gasoline, corresponding until February 7, and 26 days for oil, corresponding until February 12. Thus, with the above inventory level and import plan, the company has committed to ensuring a sufficient supply of petroleum products to serve HCMC citizens before, during, and after Tet.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC sincerely thanked the leaders and employees of Petrolimex Saigon for their efforts in the past year to ensure supply to serve the people and enterprises in the context that the petroleum market experienced many fluctuations and local scarcity.

For petroleum supply in the coming time, besides the reserves before, during, and after Tet, Petrolimex Saigon needs to calculate the source of import, storage, and distribution, especially, amid the context that the supply of domestic oil refineries is unstable and unable to ensure the supply to the market.

In addition, the company should review the system of Petrolimex Saigon and coordinate with other petroleum distribution systems to ensure supply throughout the market. In case of necessity, Petrolimex shall report to the city to have a supportive policy.

Especially, in the coming time, Petrolimex Saigon needs to increase investment in infrastructure and create habits for consumers to promote the distribution of clean, green, and environmentally friendly petroleum sources because the trend of using clean and green energy in general and environmentally friendly petroleum products will create the city's competition with the global playing ground.

Finally, the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee suggested that Petrolimex Saigon’s leaders assign and arrange a working schedule so that employees can enjoy and welcome the Lunar New Year with joy and happiness but also ensure the supply, security, and safety for all aspects of the production and business activities of the company.