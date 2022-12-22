Registrar positions to be reviewed to avoid violations, corruption

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has just required the Vietnam Register (VR) and the Departments of Transport of localities on strengthening the control and management of inspection activities for roadway vehicles.

The requirement was performed after massive registration centers and units have been under investigation.



According to the MoT, motorized vehicle registration works have been mistaken. Particularly, the violations of registrars and intern registrars have tended to surge, including failing to fulfill all of the registration categories, skipping violations comprising vehicle lights, truck body dimensions and so on not in accordance with regulations.

For this reason, the ministry required the VR to review and complete the regulations to timely overcome the weaknesses to avoid corruption and negative-ness on vehicle registration activities.

In addition, the VR is recommended to detect each employee position having a high risk of negative-ness and corruption to build and implement detailed solutions and measures to prevent, check and monitor the registration activities.

Besides, the Ministry of Transport required the VR to focus on checking the registration activities of Registration and Inspection Centers for Motorized Vehicles and regularly check and monitor the registration activities online.

On the other hand, provincial and municipal Departments of Transport are assigned to concentrate on inspecting and checking the registration activities in the localities.