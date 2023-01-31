Reference exchange rate down VND2

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,609 VND/USD on January 31, down VND2 from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,89 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,490 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,620 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of January 30.

BIDV also kept its rates unchanged from the end of the previous session, listing the buying rate at 23,300 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,600 VND/USD./