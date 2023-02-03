SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Business

Reference exchange rate down VND2

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND/US$23,606 on February 3, down VND2 from the previous day.
Reference exchange rate down VND2 ảnh 1

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at VND/US$23,606 on February 3. (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$23,786 and the floor rate VND/US$22,487.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued the declining trend.

Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/US$23,250, and the selling rate at VND/US$23,620, unchanged from February 2.

Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by VND5 to VND/US$23,295 (buying) and VND/US$23,595 (selling).

During the week from January 30 to February 3, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variably, ending the week down VND5.

