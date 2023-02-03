Reference exchange rate down VND2

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND/US$23,606 on February 3, down VND2 from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$23,786 and the floor rate VND/US$22,487.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued the declining trend.

Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/US$23,250, and the selling rate at VND/US$23,620, unchanged from February 2.

Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by VND5 to VND/US$23,295 (buying) and VND/US$23,595 (selling).

During the week from January 30 to February 3, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variably, ending the week down VND5.