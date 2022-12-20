Reference exchange rate down VND2 on December 20

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at VND/US$23,643 on December 20, down VND2 from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$24,825 and the floor rate VND/US$22,460.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to rise.

At 8:37 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at VND/US$23,575 and the selling rate at VND/US$23,856, both up VND35 from the end of December 20.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by VND20 to VND/US$23,530 (buying) and VND/US$23,840 (selling).