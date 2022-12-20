SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Reference exchange rate down VND2 on December 20

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at VND/US$23,643 on December 20, down VND2 from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at VND/US$23,643 on December 20.

With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$24,825 and the floor rate VND/US$22,460.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to rise.

At 8:37 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at VND/US$23,575 and the selling rate at VND/US$23,856, both up VND35 from the end of December 20.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by VND20 to VND/US$23,530 (buying) and VND/US$23,840 (selling).

