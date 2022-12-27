Red “Tien Vua” grapefruit in Thanh Hoa on harvest season

At the current time, numerous customers are coming to Luan Van Village in Tho Xuong Commune, Tho Xuan District, Thanh Hoa Province to order the Tien Vua grapefruit for the upcoming Lunar New Year's Eve.

grapefruit

The “Tien Vua” fresh grapefruit is red, rare and supposed to be originated from the reign of King Le Loi.

The baby grapefruit is green as ordinary pomelo and it would turn yellow and then red as sweet gourd from the tenth day of November of the Lunar Calendar.

At the current time, the red “Tien Vua” grapefruit is being traded right at the garden from VND80,000 (US$3.4) to VND120,000 (US$5.1) per fruit.

According to residents in Luan Van Village, the output yield this year is not as high as last year due to disadvantaged weather so its price would be more expensive.

Chairman of the Farmer’s Association of Tho Xuong Commune Le Trung Hieu said that the whole commune has some 35 hectares of red “Tien Vua” grapefruit, mainly in households and in some specialized farming areas. Particularly, the grapefruits here are all recognized as four-star One Commune One Product (OCOP).