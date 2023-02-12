Red River Delta asked to lead Vietnam’s economic restructuring

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today asked to the Red River Delta region to make most of its potential and advantages for rapid and sustainable development so as to lead the country’s economic restructuring and growth model transformation.

The PM made the requirement while chairing a conference in Quang Ninh province on the implementation of the Government’s Action Programme to realise the Politburo’s Resolution on directions for socio-economic development and defence and security assurance in the Red River Delta to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The Red River Delta is an important strategic region in terms of politics, economy, culture, society, the environment, defence, security, and sovereignty over sea and islands; is the northern gateway of the country and ASEAN to China - the world's largest market; and is an important bridge in international economic and cultural exchanges.

Over the past years, the Party and State have paid attention to and invested in developing the region, making its economic growth always higher than the national average.However, the region’s socio-economic development has not been commensurate with its potential, advantages, important position, and role, because the awareness of the role, position and importance is still lacking; policies are not strong enough to make necessary breakthroughs; investment has not met the requirements; and the coordination between ministries, sectors and localities is not close and effective yet.

Therefore, PM Chinh asked relevant ministries, sectors and 11 localities in the region to quickly build specific programmes and plans of actions to realise the Politburo’s Resolution and the Government’s Action Plan.

They were requested to focus on perfecting institutions, regional planning and policies on regional linkages; promoting regional economic development and economic restructuring; developing sea-based economy; improving education and training to raise the quality of human resources; ensuring defence and security; and stepping up the building and rectification of the Party and the political system.

To attract investment, it is necessary to build infrastructure, cut unnecessary administrative procedures, create a more favourable business and investment environment, and promptly organise dialogues to help enterprises address difficulties, added Chinh.

At the conference, leaders of localities in the region such as Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and Ha Nam, and those from many businesses and international organisations, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and Samsung Vietnam, delivered speeches on measures to boost the region’s economic development.

Within the framework of the conference, PM Chinh and other delegates attended a ceremony to announce a master plan of Quang Ninh province for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050 and another of Ha Long city to 2040.

They witnessed the announcement of cooperation and capital financing agreements between the Ministry of Planning and Investment and partners for the development in the Red River Delta with a total capital of about US$2.6 billion; and the hand-over of 30 investment certificates, and memoranda of understanding of provinces and cities in the region and domestic and foreign enterprises and partners with a total capital of more than VND171 trillion ($7.25 billion ).

Previously, the Government leader attended the opening ceremony of an photo exhibition with the theme "Red River Delta: Linkage for Development – Innovation – Green and Sustainability”, and visited booths displaying typical products, industrial products and investment promotion documents of localities in the region.The Red River Delta region comprises of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Hung Yen, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Ninh Binh and Quang Ninh.