Quang Tri, Salavan, Savannakhet strengthen cooperation in various fields

A plenary meeting between high-ranking delegations of Quang Tri Province and two provinces of Salavan, Savannakhet (Laos) in the period of 2023-2025 was opened at Dong Ha City of Quang Tri Province on December 27.

The event was in the framework of activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Laos (1962-2022), and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos friendship and cooperation treaty (1977 – 2022).

The conference focused on comprehensively reviewing and assessing the results of the agreements between Quang Tri Province and Savannakhet, Salavan provinces for the period 2020-2022; discussing and agreeing on cooperation contents and plans for the period 2023-2025. Thereby, the sides will continue to maintain and develop sustainably the friendship, improve the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in all fields.

At the plenary meeting, the delegates gave ideas and discussed solutions to promote investment and trade cooperation between the above-mentioned localities, strengthen cooperation between border districts and so on.

Leaders of Quang Tri, Savannakhet and Salavan also signed a cooperation agreement for the period 2023 - 2025 with the main contents including political and foreign relations, cooperation on military, security and border, investment, trade and tourism, education and training, human resource development and other fields.

The Central province of Quang Tri pledged to support the two provinces of Salavan and Savannakhet with VND9 billion (around US$381,000) each for investment, construction and upgrade of infrastructure following proposals of each province.

Moreover, two sides proposed the Governments of Vietnam and Laos invest in works and projects for the development of irrigation and transport infrastructure bordering Quang Tri - Salavan, Quang Tri - Savannakhet border lines from the ODA capital of the Vietnamese Government to support the Lao Government in the period of 2023 - 2025.

Many collectives and individuals with their achievements and contributions in fostering friendly relations between the three localities of Quang Tri, Savannakhet, and Salavan were honored at the event.