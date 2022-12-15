Quang Tri Province seeks for owner of drifted iron-hulled ship

Mr. Ha Sy Dong, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Tri Province, on December 15, said that he had sent a document to the Border Guard Command of Quang Tri Province on handling the case in which a ship drifted and ran aground on the beach at Village 7 in Trieu Van Commune in Trieu Phong District on December 9.

An empty iron-hulled ship was drifted ashore in Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of Quang Tri Province requested the provincial Border Guard Command to continue directing the Trieu Van Border Guard Station to arrange a force to guard and protect the safety of the drifted ship running aground in Village 7 in Trieu Van Commune in Trieu Phong District in Quang Tri Province.



The provincial Border Guard Command was assigned to coordinate with competent agencies and units to urgently make plans and tow the ship out of the stranded position to anchor at the Hai Doi 2 Port in Pho Hoi Village, Trieu An Commune, Trieu Phong District.



During the time of finding the ship’s owner and handling the property (in case the owner cannot be found), the provincial Border Guard Command will continue to manage and protect the aforementioned drifted ship to ensure security and safety, prevent it from sinking, being thieved, being damaged, and losing property on the ship.

There are many fishing gears on the ship. (Photo: SGGP)