Quang Ninh’s Winter Carnival 2022 to take place on December 24

Winter Carnival 2022 will take place in the Tuan Chau International Tourist Complex in Ha Long city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on December 24.

Vice chairman of Ha Long city People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Son said the carnival themed Colours of Wonder will be a feast of music and light, with a mobile stage to be used for the first time.

He added that the carnival is expected to promote Ha Long tourism with four-season tourist products.

To further attract tourists to Ha Long during the low season, the city’s authorities have launched various tourism promotion activities to approach new markets and groups of high-paying tourists.

The locality encouraged businesses to provide customers with diversified experiences, tours, and hotel services at reasonable prices during the low season.

The city is actively preparing year-end festivals and the Lunar New Year 2023, some of which were launched on December 18 such as the Food Fair "Colours of Wonder", electronic dance music show “Diamond Island EDM Party”, a Carnival Dance Contest, aircraft and seaplanes performance, street band performance and street art circus.

So far this year, Quang Ninh province attracted about 11.6 million visitors, 2.6 times higher than that in 2021 and 21.7 percent higher than planned. Its tourism revenue reached nearly VND25.2 trillion (approximately US$1 billion), 3.2 times higher than that in 2021 and 32.5 percent higher than planned.