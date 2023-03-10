Quang Ninh ready to welcome int’l tourists via land border gates

To prepare for welcoming international visitors, including those from China, authorities and tourism and service businesses of the northern province of Quang Ninh have sketched out detailed plans in order to improve the quality of tourism services.

According to the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Chinese Government has decided to add Vietnam to its list of countries which will play host to a pilot program for reopening to group tours as part of the northern neighbour’s second phase.

General Director of Thang Loi Tourism JSC Nguyen Van Son said that this is a positive sign for travel businesses of both nations.

The firm and its Chinese partners have coordinated to share information on requirements, conditions and policies of the two governments related to visa, Covid-19 prevention and control, exit and entry through land border gates, and permission of direct flights, thus building sightseeing programs and tour schedules for visitors.

Thang Loi has worked with Chinese partners on developing new products at affordable prices to meet the demand of international tourists from different segments.

Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Pham Ngoc Thuy said the province has actively built plans for welcoming international holiday-makers via land border gates, while meeting with relevant departments and sectors, and travel agencies to prepare plans to welcome visitors.

The locality will create favourable conditions for international tourists to conduct SARS-CoV-2 tests to meet the requirements of China's Covid-19 prevention and control work.

Previously, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hanh ordered the People’s Committee of Mong Cai city, the Mong Cai International Border Gate’s management board, the provincial Border Guard Command, and relevant departments and sectors to finalise the process of welcoming Chinese tourists, focusing on preparing scenarios and measures to ensure safety for visitors.

To fulfil its target of welcoming 14-15 million tourists and earning VND27 trillion (over US$1.1 billion) this year, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, home to Ha Long Bay World Natural Heritage, plans to introduce 24 new products in 2023 in five localities.

Thuy said State management agencies in charge of domestic tourism will coordinate with Chinese authorities and the two countries’ tourism associations to improve the quality of local services, contributing to promoting Quang Ninh's tourism image to international holiday-makers.

In the first two months of this year, Quang Ninh welcomed 3.35 million tourists, doubling that in the same period last year, earning over VND6.5 trillion.