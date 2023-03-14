Quang Ninh Province boosts tourism development with new sites and tours

The People’s Committee of northeastern Quang Ninh Province, home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, will organize a conference on tourism development in Ha Long city on March 17, heard a press conference on March 14.

The event is expected to bring together about 350 representatives from ministries, departments, sectors, agencies, localities, organizations, travel associations and companies, airlines, and embassies of some countries in Asia and Southeast Asia.

To fulfil its target of welcoming 15 million tourists and earning VND32.4 trillion (US$1.36 billion) this year, Quang Ninh plans to introduce 24 new tourism products in April.

It will review the province’s tourism development in 2022 and previous years, and put forth orientations for 2023 and beyond.

Through discussions, the participants will seek solutions to boost local tourism, and promote digital transformation in the industry.

They will also work on how to raise the quality of and diversify tourism products, and utilise modern infrastructure to spur tourism development.

Cooperation agreements between Quang Ninh and other cities and provinces, along with those between travel companies will be inked on this occasion.

Sidelines events include exhibitions displaying tourism and “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products.

Accordingly, these products will be exploited in Ha Long and Mong Cai cities, and Van Don, Co To and Hai Ha districts.

The provincial Department of Tourism has proposed the allowance of five tour routes on Bai Tu Long Bay, of which two from Ao Tien International Port in Van Don district will be put into operation soon.

To better exploit the new products, Nguyen Thi Hanh, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, asked localities to make plans to ensure facilities, human resources and service quality are ready for peak seasons.

The province has also prepared scenarios and taken measures to serve foreign visitors, especially those from China, as the Covid-19 pandemic is under relative control around the world.

Quang Ninh welcomed about 1.7 million visitors and earned some VND3 trillion from tourism services in February.

In the first two months of this year, the figures stood at 3.35 million tourists, doubling that in the same period last year, and more than VND6.5 trillion in total tourism revenue.