Quang Ngai to carry out project to preserve, promote Bai Choi singing

The central coastal province of Quang Ngai has just decided to promulgate a project for the conservation and promotion of the folk art form of Bai choi singing on February 15.

Accordingly, the project in the 2023-2025 period, with a vision to 2030, aims to collect, ​digitalize and archive the traditional music genre, organize performances serving local people and visitors at tourist places, maintain the operation of Bai Choi centers and clubs in Quang Ngai City, Duc Pho Town, districts of Binh Son, Son Tinh, Tu Nghia, Nghia Hanh, Mo Duc and Ly Son.

The total investment of VND14 billion for the project will come from the Stage budget and be financed by businesses, collectives and individuals and legal funding sources.

The project will give support to People’s Artists, Meritorious Artists and artisans who directly teach and preserve folk singing in the province as well as participate in activities protecting and promoting the value of intangible cultural heritage.

Quang Ngai currently has one People’s Artist, nine Meritorious Artists, about 150 Bai Choi artists and five clubs of Bai Choi singing.

Bai Choi singing has been added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in the 12th session of the UNESCO Inter-governmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Jeju, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on December 7, 2017.

