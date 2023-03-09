Quan The Am festival returns to Da Nang City

The Quan The Am (Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva) festival returned to the central coastal city of Da Nang on March 8 after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The three-day event taking place at Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape marks the 48th anniversary of the liberation of Da Nang.

The festival is one of the traditional events associated with the religious life of Buddhist dignitaries and followers, and local residents featuring a combination of Buddhist values, the people and Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) scenic spot.

The festival is usually held from the 17th to the 19th days of the second lunar month, attracting a large number of Buddhist dignitaries and followers, and domestic and foreign tourists.

This year’s event includes a wide range of rituals, cultural and sports activities, such as the ceremony of Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, an incense offering ceremony to worship Huyen Tran Princess, a ritual to pray for national prosperity and people's peace, hot-air balloon performance, Non Nuoc stone carving competition, folk games and folklore singing performances.

There is also a seminar on the value of "Ma nhai” Steles on Ngu Hanh Son Mountain which is recognized as part of documentary heritage under the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP).

On this occasion, the Organization of Vietnam Records (VietKings) handed over record certificates for the largest 24K gold-plated real bodhi leaf and 16 colored carving porcelain paintings on the wall in Quan The Am Pagoda.

The Quan The Am (Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva) Festival was recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021.

The Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape site was recognized as a National Special Relic in 2018.

Ngu Hanh Son is a group of five mountains representing the five basic elements of metal, wood, water, fire and earth, including Kim Son (Metal Mountain), Thuy Son (Water Mountain), Moc Son (Wood Mountain), Hoa Son (Fire Mountain) and Tho Son (Earth Mountain). The site located in Hoa Hai Ward, Ngu Hanh Son is about 7 kilometers from Da nang city to the Southeast. The complex which is one of the most visited sites in Da Nang, attracting a large number of visitors, saw glorious victories during struggles for the country’s protection.

The 400-year-old Non Nuoc stone sculpture village at the foot of Marble Mountains was also recognized as a national intangible heritage in 2014.