Purchasing power on Christmas products gradually increases

It was recorded on December 21 that the purchasing power of Christmas gifts and decorative products in Ho Chi Minh City improved significantly compared to the previous days.

In addition, stores and trade centers have also launched many promotional programs and offered discounts, so consumers have more opportunities to buy goods at suitable prices.

Some shops along Hai Thuong Lan Ong Street in District 5, the area near Binh Tay Market in District 6, and Le Duc Tho Street in Go Vap District have displayed a lot of pinecones, Christmas wreaths, and decorative tinsel. The selling price ranges from VND250,000-500,000 for a bag of baubles and decorative tinsel; gifts, such as Santa hats, velvet dresses, and costumes, cost from VND70,000-250,000 per item.

According to small traders, some items increased from VND5,000-10,000 per item compared to previous years due to increased freight rates and transportation costs.

This year, the trend of purchasing imported fresh pine trees for Christmas decorating has increased significantly compared to two years ago.

However, due to the difficult economic situation, consumers deliberate when shopping, choosing small pine trees or fresh branches instead of large pine trees with high prices. Fresh pine branches imported from Denmark and the Netherlands are priced at VND1.6-2.2 million for a bundle of 5-6 branches; pine imported from China costs about VND200,000 per branch; All kinds of tabletop pine trees are priced from VND1.5-5 million per pot.

On the side of supermarkets and trade centers, this Christmas is also a promotional season for consumers, helping to increase purchasing power by 10-15 percent. Discounted products are not limited to decorative items but extend to clothing, cosmetics, and food items, with discounts ranging from 30-70 percent, depending on the item.

