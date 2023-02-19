The search and rescue team of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has completed their tasks at earthquake sites in Turkey and is set to return home.

Col. Nguyen Minh Khuong, deputy head of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s Fire and Rescue Police Department, emphasised the noble humanity and international spirit of the mission.

According to the officer, the team’s contributions have been recognised by local authorities, regional management units, and coordination units of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Their efforts have been also acknowledged by residents in earthquake areas where the Vietnamese rescue police worked, as well as by volunteer forces there.

The working trip will contribute to further strengthening the close solidarity between Vietnam and Turkey, Khuong said.

Bringing along more than 15.2 tonnes of goods to Turkey, including foods, medicines, and equipment to serve search and rescue work, the 24-member team of the ministry have engaged in search and rescue activities in the Turkish southeastern city of Adiyaman since February 10.

During their mission, the Vietnamese rescue police team saved a 17-year-old and found the bodies of 14 victims in the rubble caused by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Apart from performing their tasks at earthquake sites, the team handed over medical equipment and medicines from the ministry to local authorities, and visited and presented gifts to local residents.

According to the AFAD, more than 6,400 buildings in southern Turkey collapsed after two earthquakes and more than 430 aftershocks struck. Some 8,300 international personnel have joined search and rescue operations in the country.